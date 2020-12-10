Letters for December 10

Writer fell victim to the Lost Cause fallacy
Dick McGaughy (Eagle, Dec. 9) must have studied history in Texas, which explains why he has fallen victim to Lost Cause Political Correctness. He claims "the first slaves in America were white." Actually, they were indentured servants who were free after no more than seven years, and sometimes went on to marry the boss's daughter.
He learned history "from the actual records," and claims "The Civil War was not about race," but it appears his Old Army education omitted the Texas Declaration of Secession (which was published in Spanish and German as well as English): "the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by our sectional enemies, would bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave holding States."
Slavery was not just an economic system: It was a guarantor of white supremacy, something that even the poorest Rebel had a stake in, as the leading Texas secessionist editorialized: "It is essential to the honor and safety of every poor white man to keep the [N]egro in his present state of subordination and discipline." The venerable Sam Houston was hounded out of office because he ignored "the hiss of the mob and howls of their jackal leaders" and refused to swear allegiance to "the so-called Confederate Government."
Fortunately, McGaughy realizes that "protesting is a constitutional right." However, it nowhere specifies what is the right or wrong way, and the Supreme Court recognized even flag burning as a legal protest.
As important as these First Amendment rights are, of equal importance are the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, which abolished slavery and helped to enact the "new birth of freedom" that Abraham Lincoln heralded in the Gettysburg Address. Among other things, the 14th applied the obligations of the First Amendment beyond the federal level to state governments.
But to this day, we have not fully attained its standard of "equal protection of the law." Just who Congress had in mind with equal protection is indicated by the 15th Amendment, which banned voting restrictions on the basis of "race, color, or previous condition of servitude."
If the United States ever achieved this "equal protection," kneeling at the National Anthem would no longer be an issue.
WALTER D. KAMPHOEFNER
Bryan
Writer got it wrong on American slavery
In response to the Dick McGaughy's letter (Eagle, Dec. 9), it appears that whatever "documents" he learned history from are suspect if he thinks the Civil War basically was not about slavery and that America was the first country to do away with slavery.
The one and only power of the federal government that the Secessionists were concerned with was its potential to regulate slavery. This is explicitly made clear in such documents as the Texas Ordinance of Secession and Articles of Secession of the other traitorous states. As far as the abolition of slavery is concerned, England abolished slavery in 1772, Haiti in 1804, Mexico in 1829 and Canada in 1834.
In fact, one of the prime motivations of the revolt of Texas Anglos against Mexico was to preserve their "right" to own slaves. That taking a knee is disrespectful to the flag or military is only in the minds of those whose patriotism is so fragile, shallow and immature that they cannot bear to acknowledge our historical faults and present injustices and strive to make America better.
JAMES ROTH
College Station
Thanks for supporting Lions Christmas tree project
Thank you to everyone in the Brazos Valley who supported the 2020 College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree sales. We sold out of more trees (450 trees as compared to 435 in 2019) in nine days, eclipsing our previous record of 11 days set last year. In what has been a challenging year, we are deeply grateful for your support.
For more than 60 years, the Lions Club has helped light the holiday spirit for families in our community by selling them their Christmas tree. And it is more than just a fundraiser for us; it's a community event. Our volunteers give their time, and our customers help others as the net proceeds from the tree sales allow our Lions Club to support local charities and needs that arise in the coming year. The pandemic of 2020 has created greater needs among families and businesses. Our community's response by buying trees will make it possible for the College Station Noon Lions Club to play a role in responding to these needs in 2021.
We also are grateful to the media outlets and businesses that assisted with this year's effort.
A special thank you to Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, KAGS and The Eagle for their help in publicizing our Christmas tree sales. Another thank-you goes to the city of College Station, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, Conlee-Garrett Moving & Storage, College Station Police Department, Mauser Packing Services, Redtail Rental, Joe Hobson, '88, with Brazos County Realty, Stop and Go Potties, International Leadership of Texas, Kubacak Construction, and KC Services LLC. Our Lions Club motto is "We Serve" and these businesses certainly demonstrated that mantra.
Thank you again. May your spirit of Christmas be filled with love and generosity.
MEREDITH CHILDS and CARL STEWART
Co-chairs
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Project
There is no evidence that backs Trump claims
Disappointed in the cartoon in the Dec. 9 Eagle. There's enough nonsensical info about the election circulating for free on the internet. There is no evidence of a steal of the presidential election. Why did The Eagle have to run this?
I've been holding on to a subscription to the paper. It's been part of my morning for many years and I want to support local news.
Y'all are making it harder to justify your cost.
DEBRA MATTHEWS
College Station
We have a long way to go for racial justice
Mark Brauer (Eagle, Dec. 3) doesn't know what to tell you if you don't agree with him about what the flag stands for, but I know what to tell him. He must think the Declaration of Independence benefitted more than white male property owners. He must think that nobody fought for the abolition of slavery, and that the 19th amendment and the Civil Rights Act were gifts white men gave the country out of the kindness of their heart. Decades of fighting against the rule of white men went into every advancement ever made for Blacks and women. The aforementioned victories have been as hollowed out as white men could make them. They have opposed every success and exploited the labor of Black people and the bodies of women of all colors.
The military is more in the business of extracting the natural resources of less developed or politically unstable countries than in fighting for freedom.
Immigration? Only Indigenous Peoples are not immigrants in this country -- except for slaves, who were brought here by force to build the wealth of this country on their lacerated backs.
We continue to do everything possible to block the advancement of people of color, particularly Black men. We started with lynchings and arrests of "vagrant" Black men who were looking for work. (They found work, but not for pay. They became convict laborers in cotton fields, mines, etc.) Then came Jim Crow, red-lining of Black neighborhoods, urban renewal where Black people were displaced and mass incarceration of Black men for crimes they are no more likely to commit than any other race.
I do agree with one thing Mark Brauer said: I hope we will continue to work for social and racial justice. We have a long, long way to go.
VICKI CARTER
College Station
Stop shouting at each other and reach out
The Eagle's opinion page of Dec. 7 had two wonderful timely articles by Richard Kyte and Jay Maddock. Both authors have tried to find the root cause of our fractured nation and a possible solution.
According to Maddock, our living in ensconced bubbles where our defenses against cognitive dissonances are well protected, can be corrected only by going back to the Socratic teaching method where critical thinking was the foundation of the educational system.
Today's technology dominated education needs to discover it's foundations.
Kyte correctly points out how we have become either "McCoys" or " Hatfields" shouting at each other, instead of looking after and taking care of the "patient." Here, the patient is the American Nation.
SHRI PARCHURE
College Station
Do all we can to instill a 'just and lasting peace'
Perhaps in this "winter of our discontent" we all should read the whole of Tom Payne's The American Crisis, take his words to heart, but pair them with the words of Abe Lincoln in his Second Inaugural address: "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation's wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan -- to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations."
Note the words "among ourselves".
GEORGE LATIMER
Bryan
Trump hasn't been convicted of any crime
I would like to express my opinion about the Leonard Pitts column (Eagle, Nov. 30). He compared President Donald Trump to President Richard Nixon, suggesting that President-elect Joe Biden would need to pardon President Trump.
Trump has not yet been convicted of any crime and, in this country, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Pitts' article was written to make Trump supporters angry, and in my case, it succeeded.
My question is this: Is it in the best interest of the newspaper to make it's subscribers angry? I think the newspaper Editorial Board showed poor judgment in publishing this article. Our country is divided at this time and we need to become united again so that we can go forward.
ANN REED
Bryan
[Editor's note: Richard Nixon was neither impeached nor convicted of any crime.]
Athletes are honoring our flag when they kneel
The flag of the United States replaced the Union Jack after the first American settlers rebelled against the rule of the British crown. The U.S. flag has become an honored and respected symbol for a country that from its founding has espoused the principles of freedom, liberty and justice for all in a world where these values are often in short supply.
There has been widespread criticism of the Texas A&M University athletic director and athletes on the Aggie football team for remaining in the locker room during pregame ceremonies which honor the flag and our country.
In my opinion, the flag and what it represents is not being dishonored by Ross Bjork or the football players but has been dishonored by our history of slavery, lynching, Jim Crow laws, prejudice and discrimination against African Americans, some of which continues to this day.
The actions of our athletes honor the flag and what it stands for and is a reminder of solemn commitments made to all Americans that have not yet been fulfilled for some.
STEVE SAFE
College Station
Keep private golf facility off our new superpark
A sports facility built on public parkland is wrong. Please relocate the golf company somewhere that will be better accessible than the old Bryan golf course.
I suggested that the Nutrabolt building just purchased by Bryan Commerce (with taxpayer money would be a great location. Better for tourists, better for residents, better for the public. This would save millions of tax dollars. And most of all, it would save our public parkland, which is priceless.
PATRICK GIAMMALVA
Bryan
