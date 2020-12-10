Letters for December 10

I do agree with one thing Mark Brauer said: I hope we will continue to work for social and racial justice. We have a long, long way to go.

VICKI CARTER

College Station

Stop shouting at each other and reach out

The Eagle's opinion page of Dec. 7 had two wonderful timely articles by Richard Kyte and Jay Maddock. Both authors have tried to find the root cause of our fractured nation and a possible solution.

According to Maddock, our living in ensconced bubbles where our defenses against cognitive dissonances are well protected, can be corrected only by going back to the Socratic teaching method where critical thinking was the foundation of the educational system.

Today's technology dominated education needs to discover it's foundations.

Kyte correctly points out how we have become either "McCoys" or " Hatfields" shouting at each other, instead of looking after and taking care of the "patient." Here, the patient is the American Nation.

SHRI PARCHURE

College Station

Do all we can to instill a 'just and lasting peace'