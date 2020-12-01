Letters for December 1

Last time I checked, indiscriminate exercise of the right to free speech may have adverse -- even costly -- consequences. That was evident to me as a member of the Corps of Cadets, as an officer in the U.S. Army and for 32 years as an employee of a major company. My employer had standards of conduct and performance.

Had, on company time, an employee willfully chosen not to adhere to company standards, the result may have been loss of customers; and the employee would have been subject to reprimand or termination. Fair enough!

The protest if you choose, but not on company time principle should apply at Aggie sporting events. Aggie fans and donors should be regarded as paying customers. They should have the right to enjoy games free of protests by athletes.

JOHN W. WELCH, '60

College Station

Young protesters fighting for their own future

The majority of the letters to the editor regarding Ross Bjork's support of student athletes, unfortunately, did not surprise me. I've been a resident here since childhood and I know where I live. The world is changing around us but in the little hamlet of Aggieland, change comes very, very slowly, if at all.