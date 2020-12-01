Letters for December 1

Dedicated, resourceful, knowledgeable
The pandemic of 2020 has taken a toll and continues to challenge us in every facet of our lives. As we move forward into the new year, we will need dedicated, resourceful and knowledgeable experience in our community leadership. To ensure that quality of representation continues, we would like to offer our most enthusiastic support for John Nichols for Place 5 on the College Station City Council.
John has a demonstrated and deep commitment to responsible leadership in civic, youth athletics, the arts, education and local governance. Additionally, his professional background in economics and marketing bring essential skills and insights into finances with budgeting and community needs and challenges -- areas that already have served us well during his first term on the council.
Looking ahead, he has stated his three main priorities for the next term: focusing on local business recovery, protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods and maintaining fiscal discipline. We have no doubt his heart will be in it.
Early voting for this runoff election continues through Dec. 11th with Election Day on Dec. 15.
Please join us in casting your vote for John Nichols for Place 5 on the College Station City Council.
DWIGHT and AIMEE ALLEN
College Station
Council candidate made difference in other lives
Every once in a while, you meet someone who truly is outstanding. Someone who cares deeply about the challenges and difficulties that others face. Someone who really wants to make a difference in the lives of others.
As a professor at a large public university in Austin, I regularly walk past a plaque that simply states, "The goal in life is not to live forever, but to create something that will."
Although born in America, my heritage comes from a small country in the Caucasus called Armenia. It was the first nation to adopt Christianity in 301 AD. In 1988, Armenia experienced a devastating earthquake, which was followed by the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union. Armenia seems to have one bad thing happen after another. Most recently, Armenia was pummeled in war by Turkey and Azerbaijan. But then, what developed nation cares to defend a small Christian country with fewer than 3 million people that has all the ancient history and medieval monasteries you can imagine but no enviable resources such as oil or gas?
One person at Texas A&M has created an institution in Armenia that will live forever. He made it his mission to have a significant impact on Armenia and for more than 20 years has helped this small nation improve its agricultural industry. He has given so much of his time, energy, heart and soul to helping make Armenia better.
What makes this truly amazing is that he is not Armenian. However, he has created an institution to help develop the agricultural industry in Armenia, and he is bringing positive change. He doesn't do it for money or fame or glory. He does it because he loves to help people. Don't you think that someone such as this would make a great College Station councilman?
Remember this remarkable man. His name is John Nichols.
MIHRAN AROIAN
Austin
It is important to vote in College Station council runoff election
I would like to encourage everyone to get out to the polls and vote in the run-off election between incumbent John Nichols and opponent Craig Regan.
We all are tired of politics and elections but it is important to get out and vote one last time this year. These run-off elections are often an afterthought for many people and we all know every vote matters.
I encourage you to consider voting for John Nichols due to his past record of service and his integrity and honesty in all he does. John's three goals for another term are:
• Protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods
• Maintaining fiscal discipline
• Focusing on local business recovery
John has shown his record of service throughout many years and his integrity and character in all he does.
Early voting runs through Dec. 11 and Election Day is Dec. 15. Please vote.
PEGGY CALLIHAM
College Station
No flag or song should be used to restrict justice
Thank you, Robert C. Borden (Eagle, Nov. 24, for your defense of Ross Bjork's decision to allow athletes to protest injustice peacefully while wearing their Aggie uniforms. The authors of the numerous letters opposing such activity seem to value symbols over human dignity.
Protesting injustice has been a part of American life since before there was a U.S.A. The Boston Tea Party of 1773 and protests since then have not always been peaceful. Sometimes dramatic action is required to get people's attention.
Ross Bjork is not proposing that Aggie athletes be allowed to harm persons or property or do anything illegal. They simply will be allowed to draw attention peacefully to the obvious injustices people of color suffer in this country.
No flag, cross, crown, cartoon, song or other symbol should be used to restrict efforts to secure justice. Let the athletes protest.
BOBBY PRESLEY
College Station
Paying fans have a right to protest-free contests
Regarding Ross Bjork's interview on 12th Man Productions and the related article in the Nov. 17 Eagle, I have read every letter that has been published in The Eagle. I agree with those who wrote in opposition to Bork's comments. He went too far by encourage protests by Texas A&M athletes when on courts and fields.
I will not restate what others have written. I will add an another view of why it is neither appropriate nor wise for Aggie athletes to protest at games.
Quoting Bjork: "Last time I have checked, freedom of speech is alive and well in this country. And it's alive and well at Texas A&M."
With that I agree! So, I will exercise my right by responding.
Discretion should be exercised before verbally or by actions exercising free-speech rights. Thoughtful consideration should be given to the place, time, audience and any consequences.
Would protests at Aggie games be effective or might they be detrimental to the cause and to Texas A&M?
Last time I checked, indiscriminate exercise of the right to free speech may have adverse -- even costly -- consequences. That was evident to me as a member of the Corps of Cadets, as an officer in the U.S. Army and for 32 years as an employee of a major company. My employer had standards of conduct and performance.
Had, on company time, an employee willfully chosen not to adhere to company standards, the result may have been loss of customers; and the employee would have been subject to reprimand or termination. Fair enough!
The protest if you choose, but not on company time principle should apply at Aggie sporting events. Aggie fans and donors should be regarded as paying customers. They should have the right to enjoy games free of protests by athletes.
JOHN W. WELCH, '60
College Station
Young protesters fighting for their own future
The majority of the letters to the editor regarding Ross Bjork's support of student athletes, unfortunately, did not surprise me. I've been a resident here since childhood and I know where I live. The world is changing around us but in the little hamlet of Aggieland, change comes very, very slowly, if at all.
In the past four years, more and more people have felt safe saying the quiet part out loud and this is true in regards to this issue. Certain segments of the citizenry are uncomfortable with young Black men and women standing up for themselves. One letter even suggested that these expressions of protest are "making" people racist who wouldn't otherwise be!
Well, no, it doesn't work that way. Gestures of support for innocent victims of police brutality are not gestures of disrespect neither for the military nor the country. But that doesn't fit with the narrative of small-minded people who feel threatened and frightened by change.
These young people are fighting for their future. They could make the world safer for all of us. If you can't be supportive, then step out of their way.
ROSE RIZZO
Bryan
Thanks for printing all the letters about kneeling
I decided I had to join the argument over Aggies kneeling during the National Anthem.
Thanks for printing so many letters. It's taking our minds off the pandemic!
TERRY ANDERSON
Bryan
Let politicians be the last to get the COVID vaccine
The subject of who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first, second, etc., will be the next primary discussion throughout the country. There are so many praiseworthy heroes who have sacrificed so much to save lives that obviously deserve the first doses.
First responders, doctors, nurses, the military, teachers are just a few of the most deserving. Others such as truck drivers, grocery clerks, the garbage collectors, the mailmen and women, Brazos Valley Food Bank volunteers and many others too numerous to mention but have faithfully served their community also should be considered in the initial round.
What about those who are in dire economic straits and need to get back to work to keep food on their table, take care of their children, and keep a roof over their heads? My wife and I are elderly, with underlying health issues, but would gladly wear a mask and maintain social distancing for another month or two if it meant those who are less fortunate than us or more deserving could continue to save lives and enhance our community.
I am glad that I do not have to make this choice since there will be those who will complain no matter what decision is made.
I would like to propose who should get the vaccine last. Any elected politician -- whether local, state or federal -- should get the vaccine after all the other groups. This would ensure timely distribution and safe conditions for everybody else. Also, this group would demonstrate that they are a servant of the people.
This display of leadership and sacrifice would be an example to all of us to be better Americans and neighbors.
MICHAEL KELLEY
College Station
Build a nation whose flag is worth standing for
It is disappointing that the mainstream argument against kneeling during the national anthem appears to be that it is offensive to those in the military and veterans. They risked for our nation and its flag, sacrificed for it, perhaps they died for it. They got their hands dirty. They shouldered the burden and moral injury of combat so that we would not have to.
But why should the flag be meaningful to only them? We sent them. Though most no longer share in their sacrifice, we are complicit. The rights, responsibilities, and burdens of citizenship are not reserved for the warrior class. We are not Sparta.
Reverence for the American flag must be motivated by personal imperative, lest we become like the tyrannies we have sought to destroy. So if you are outraged, don’t be outraged on behalf of others, be outraged as an American. Then let’s build a nation whose flag is worth standing for.
MICHAEL WALKER
College Station
It's time to recognize suffering of minorities
As an Army retiree and disabled veteran, I am proud to be a Mexican American who loves my country.
Where does it state that you have to stand in the Constitution. When you pray, do you stand? No, you kneel.
It is time for the American people to realize the wrongs and suffering the African Americans have gone through.
MAMERTO PEREZ
Universal City
