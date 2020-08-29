Letters for August 29

Thank you, B-CS, for the warm welcome during Hurricane Laura
As Tropical Storm Laura entered the Gulf of Mexico, I begin searching online for a place to evacuate. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, I was concerned about the possible exposure at a hotel for my 70-year-old father and 86-year-old maternal grandmother.
I found the Milton Parker home in Bryan. Denise Barbier informed me that they had a recently renovated four bedroom cottage that would work for our family. It was perfect.
Driving in Tuesday on Texas 6, I called ahead to place a to go order at Fargo's BBQ. The food was excellent and my dad even wanted more barbecue on Wednesday. Tuesday evening, we shopped at the local H-E-B because the cottage had a full kitchen.
Wednesday morning, I filled up our vehicles in advance of our anticipated return Thursday and stopped by O'Reilly for new windshield wiper blades. As a bonus, my wife and I had a chance to visit our son Joseph who attends Texas A&M University.
I serve on the board of advisers with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and often when we travel, I try to find historic hotels or homes to stay in. My wife and I have stayed at the LaSalle Hotel in Bryan.
Preservation and heritage tourism is good for Texas. Each morning I enjoyed a cup of coffee on the porch at the cottage. The privacy and space during the pandemic was exactly what our family needed.
We created new lifetime memories during our stay. As we head back to Galveston County we are praying for our neighbors in East Texas and Louisiana. A special thanks to the Bryan community and our hosts Bob and Denise Barbier.
SAMUEL COLLINS III
Hitchcock
We need to honor those who made things better for us
My thanks to The Eagle for providing online access at an affordable price from a fossil that once delivered and collected another paper's print version for $1.08 per month. Available access is important to this community and likewise it is important for us to support our "local" newspaper.
I was struck by one letter to the editor where the writer supported the keeping and protection of the Sul Ross statue erected in his honor for saving A&M from bankruptcy and removal from this community. Sounded like a reasonable and proper thing to memorialize and honor Ross's positive steps that helped build a community. Later came a letter castigating that letter because the writer thought historical happenings of a less honorable nature (his perception) should be equally noted to let all know that Ross, in his view, also had a sullied past.
Well I support wholeheartedly the first posture and reject the latter and I think the difference may be the application of studied judgement. We need to honor those who came before us and built great things through much toil and sweat. Somehow we seem to have lost the ability to give latitude to those who believe and live differently than we do. Those people made it possible for us to have a better life. We need to honor that effort and apply ourselves to make lives better for those who follow and we never should provide any positive support for those tearing down cities, towns and statues built by others.
Show what you can do to build up and improve existing things for the betterment of those who follow!
MICKEY POSEY
College Station
