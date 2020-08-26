Letters for August 26

Playing the name game in this presidential election year
I could barely restrain my laughter upon reading of some Democrats being offended at the mispronunciation of Kamala Harris's first name. It shows how petty and silly both parties have become and their quickness in making a mountain out of a molehill.
No doubt some Republicans would have responded in kind if Vice President Mike Pence had a strange first name that was mispronounced; they are no better.
I feel qualified to speak on this issue, being named "Norbert Mahnke." I am the descendant of German and Finnish immigrants who settled in Wisconsin. I grew up dreading the first day of school because I was certain my name would be mispronounced about as many times as the number of my new teachers. Chances were if they pronounced Norbert correctly, the greater the probability they would mispronounce my surname! I quickly grew a thick skin, learning early not to take it personally, and became proud of this strange, unique name that reflects my ethnic heritage.
My guess is Harris had the same experiences as I -- it comes with the territory. If a 10 year old can respond more maturely than adults leading our major political parties, we are all in trouble.
Although the term may have fallen out of use, just chill, folks.
NORBERT MAHNKE
College Station
Nothing like the sound of the Aggie Band in the early morning
A big thank you to the Aggie Band. What a joy it was to hear it practicing in the coolness of early morning as we were on the streets walking and in our yards north of campus. It's a reminder that in spite of pandemics and illness, riots and protests and a world in unrest, some things don't change. Hearing the band playing the music that is symbolic of a historic university and our country gives me hope.
My prayer is that God bless the U.S.A., Texas A&M and Aggies throughout Bryan-College Station for a year of good health, productive studies, a learning environment and times of camaraderie that will be remembered all the days of our lives.
In the morning as the sun is coming up, step outside and listen. You may be privileged to hear an impromptu performance of the Aggie Band. Makes you happy to live in Bryan-College Station.
LINDA RICHARDSON
Bryan
