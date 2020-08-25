Letters for August 25

Better questions to ask us in this 2020 election year
I read with interest Leonard Pitts column "The caste of Americans" (Eagle, Aug. 24). His concluding question was astounding in that it illustrates the enormous differences in how facts are filtered through one's experiences to produce drastically different concepts.
His question to the readers was, "How many people would choose whiteness over democracy?" in the 2020 presidential election. I would submit the more accurate elements of the question would be any or all of the following:
• How many people would choose liberty over tyranny?
• How many people would choose justice over lawlessness?
• How many people would choose order over chaos?
• How many people would choose prosperity over poverty?
• How many people would choose religious freedom over persecution?
• How many people would choose the murder of the unborn over the sanctity of human life?
The conclusion he offers is that if you support the platform of the Republican Party you are a racist. And that only the Democratic Party enshrines the value of democracy. Nothing could be farther from the truth -- the real truth, the objective truth.
I can find one part of Pitts's column that I can agree with: America will be making a choice in the upcoming election, a monumental one but just not the one Pitts offers.
RICHARD SEIM
College Station
There is a good choice for Americans to elect this year
I wish to applaud Gladys Wallace's (Eagle, Aug. 21) urging the American people, of all affiliations, to get out and vote. That's essential to any democracy and should be completely void of fraud. I agree with her 100%.
I do however believe her assessment that there are no good choices to be only 50% correct.
One choice is an elderly career politician who "served" in Washington for a half a century and accomplished little more than amassing a huge personal fortune. He always has been a liberal but now is completely owned by the leftwing socialist radicals who hijacked his arty right from under his nose. I also believe that anyone who was a willing participant in handing over $150 billion dollars of our taxpayer money to the largest sponsor of global terrorism in the world condones violence, looting and thuggery, supports defunding the police, etc., is not fit to be president of our great country.
Can you imagine what he and his regime would do to our military? The type of judges he would appoint to the Supreme Court?
On the other hand, we have a true American patriot who loves his country and places the needs and welfare of the American people ahead of politics. This candidate has accomplished more for the betterment of the American people in three years than his opponent ever did in 50.
This candidate is the only thing standing in between us and becoming another Venezuela. He has rebuilt our military to where we can defend our beloved country from any type of attack. This candidate has done a marvelous job of guiding us through the COVID-19 pandemic and providing aid and assistance to those states and cities that were ill-prepared to handle the outbreak.
He should be acknowledged and rewarded for a job well done.
If you want to save our country, vote for our sitting president.
RICHARD COOK
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!