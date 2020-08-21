Letters for August 21

The obituary for a frog was disrespectful
Why is there an obituary for a frog, namely Fred Ribbit, in The Eagle’s obituary section? Is this some kind of joke? If so it is in very bad taste.
I don’t look at the obituaries for a laugh. That’s what cartoons are for. I, like many others, check the obits regularly to see if I know someone who has passed away, and there just a few spaces away from my fifth-grade teacher’s obit is one for a frog.
In this time of a pandemic when many people’s lives are being cut short and the pain that goes with that, The Eagle placed an announcement for a frog. It was very disrespectful and in extremely bad taste.
PAUL McDONALD
Lebanon, Tennessee
If mail voting is good enough for Trump, good for writer
Given current news regarding the U.S. Postal Service, I sent the following letter to President Donald Trump, Postmaster Louis DeJoy, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz.
“Please don’t remove my mailbox as it’s a slot in the front door and I don’t want to walk far on these hot Texas days. Further, I’m 87 years old and would like to vote by mail as does President Trump. If it’s good enough for him, it’s probably good enough for me.”
CARL E. SHAFER
College Station
Forget party label this year and vote your conscience
I just read Fred G. Anderson’s letter. He was articulate, and all he said made perfect sense. I agree 100%. He sounds like another Independent — which is what I call myself.
Both major parties have just gone bananas. I am in a quandary as to who I will vote for. Gotta listen carefully this political season — as I urge everyone to do.
And, for goodness sake, get out there and vote your conscience. Forget party affiliation this time.
There are no really good choices — so weigh the choices carefully.
GLADYS WALLACE
Bryan
