Letters for August 20

We all need to do our part to save our unique democracy
Why would a president appoint someone who knows nothing about the U.S. Postal Service and then tolerate that person's actions in making mail slow?
We all probably know why. As he says, he wants to obstruct use of the mails for voting, even during a pandemic. The more relevant question is when are courts and Congress going to do something about slow mail under the new postmaster general?
It may cause many to go to the polls and risk getting pandemic virus and may slow receipt of our votes for president, drugs for those in need, slowness getting essential drugs. For vets, elderly, those with the virus and checks. As citizens, we can contact our elected officials, telling them we want action, or appeal to organizations such as the ACLU to go to the courts.
We all need to do our part to save our country's democracy with it uniqueness.
NORMAN LUTTBEG
College Station
Thanks to employees who reacted positively to request
On behalf of the Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living, I want to give a big shout out to Barbara Moore, Troy Rother and Garrett Martinek with the city of College Station in addressing the location of the crosswalk button at the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive, as well as Dan Rudge with the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization.
A resident raised a concern about the button being out of reach from the sidewalk. We notified Barbara Moore (ADA coordinator for College Station) of the problem on July 29. She was able to work with other city staff and just like that the problem was solved by Aug. 11.
We are so privileged to know our cities have their ADA plans in place and exactly who to contact. This kind of change takes years in some places. This was less than two weeks!
JACKIE PACHA
Bryan
Everyone should be allowed to grieve on own timeline
I take strong issue to the premise of the Rev. Dan De Leon's column that his father didn't grieve long enough. Everyone grieves differently.
My husband died very recently, and I wouldn't want anyone to press on me or my family their rules for how or how long to grieve. My husband's 29-year-old brother died more than 40 years ago. His wife, left with two children under 3, one a newborn, remarried in less than a year to a wonderful man and they have a good marriage. Did she just stop grieving my brother-in-law? Absolutely not, and when we talk or she spoke to my husband tears still flowed.
Please let people mourn in their own way and time frame. Grief may go on forever in some form, but living must go on, as well.
DEBI MORTON
College Station
