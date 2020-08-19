Letters for August 19

Since when has Pence done a good job fighting the coronavirus?
Eagle Editorial Board (Eagle, Aug. 9), in what world is Mike Pence doing a "good job" when 165,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus? The leadership on the pandemic from both the federal government and the Texas government has been a dismal failure. It did not have to be this way.
The coronavirus cannot be controlled with wishful thinking and politically motivated half measures. Countries that have had leadership willing to enforce stringent shutdowns for 6 to 8 weeks have been able to get a handle on the virus to the point that their economies and schools are coming back online.
Leadership must follow science. In the U.S., the state of New York, after some initial stumbles, has shown how strong leadership can be effective in getting the virus under control and how to manage reopening. Texas never imposed an effective shutdown and reopened way too soon.
We are about to make the same mistake with school reopening. Our infection rates are just too high to open schools safely. New York is allowing school opening only when communities have a less than 5% infection rate. Keep in mind that the current Texas epidemic is happening in the summer when conditions for spread of the virus are supposedly the least favorable. Opening schools this fall is like throwing gasoline on a brushfire just as the wind picks up. Insanity is repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting a different result.
JAMES ROTH
College Station
Don't blame Donald Trump for all of America's problems
Jonathan Coopersmith (Eagle, Aug. 12) opines that Republican senators, especially Sen. John Cornyn, and President Donald Trump hurt America by not passing Congress' public support bill.
Both sides negotiated the bill's content with no resulting compromise, meaning there likely was fault on both sides. The Democrats added to the bill items not involving virus damage to America, knowing Republicans not passing it would look bad politically, and that if they did, the Democrats would get something not based on its own merit.
Both sides do this political manipulation. Shame on both sides for putting politics before best American interests. Somewhere it was decided that President Trump should do what he could to provide the public support, and he did.
If shame/blame is the subject, let's not blame President Trump for all America's problems. That's totally unrealistic and extremely divisive. Who can throw the first stone? He didn't bring the virus, and has tried, in apparently good faith, to bring America back from it. Calling the president derogatory names or using numerous negative adjectives about any president of America is not helpful.
If there is shame to pass out, it should be directed to those destroying private property, looting and murdering -- and those supporting or not stopping that -- instead of truly peacefully protesting, an American right.
We have been a nation of law and order that allowed us to function freely and successfully by most standards and we hit national highs for almost all segments of our nation prior to the pandemic. Our system was working. Our theme now should be to avoid divisive issues and come together to get us back to those highs. After that there will be time to throw stones for both sides.
FRED G. ANDERSON
Bryan
