Letters for August 18

The Sul Ross statue article (Eagle, Aug. 8) describes Sul Ross as Confederate general, state governor and university president.
What about the "Battle of Pease River?" Sul Ross, with Texas Rangers and U.S. soldiers s massacred a Comanche camp of mostly women and children to "rescue" Cynthia Ann Parker from her family and friends. Ross's false version includes killing Peta Nocona the Comanche Chief and scaring away Quanah Parker. Peta wasn't chief and neither he nor his son Quanah were there.
What about his role in the Jaybird-Woodpecker war of Fort Bend County? The Woodpeckers held elected office but were seen to represent Black voters while the Jaybirds represented wealth and the white population. The 1988 county election kept the Woodpeckers in power. Violence culminated in a gun battle at the Richmond courthouse. Gov. Ross and the Brenham Light Guard rode in to restore order and mediate between the two. He "mediated" the removal of all elected Woodpeckers from office and replacement by Jaybirds.
Prairie View A&M began in 1878 as the Alta Vista Agricultural & Mechanical College for Colored Youths. If Ross promoted the education of Black students through support of this school, it was only to keep them segregated.
Ross's only sin wasn't being a Confederate traitor to the United States and his greatest virtue being the president of Texas A&M selected by the board Gov. Ross appointed. Don't rely on letters or guest columns to show the measure of this man. Don't say, "This side says this," and "the other side says that." Be journalists, investigate history, and report on the man indicated by historical facts.
If the decision on how to treat this monument plays out in public, inform that public of the facts.
ROBERT APPLETON
College Station
There is more to worryabout than coronavirus pandemic
When we hear the phrase "hot spot," we likely think of areas where the COVID-19 virus is spiking, but there is another kind of deadly "hot spot" that demands our attention: that caused by global warming.
These hot spots are areas that are warming at an alarming pace, and they already are wreaking havoc around the U.S. and the world. For example, a recent article in The Washington Post titled "This Giant Hot Spot Is Robbing the West of Its Water" documents how a massive hot spot overlapping Colorado and Utah has produced record-breaking heat and drought; cropland and rivers are drying up, with devastating results for agriculture and tourism. But it is not only the American West (including parts of California and Texas) that are suffering, for hot spots also are warping the climate in places such as Alaska and Siberia, in the polar regions, in the oceans.
The hot spots will grow, as will the devastation to the planet and all its inhabitants. We cannot hope for a treatment or vaccine to mitigate this growing crisis. Dramatically reducing the use of fossil fuels is our only hope. (Thus reopening the nearby Gibbons Coal plant is a very bad idea, as others have written in these pages.)
There is, of course, no easy way to do reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, but many scientists, economists and environmentalists believe that the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act now before Congress (HB 763) would be an effective measure.
Please consider supporting this legislation.
LARRY OLIVER
College Station
