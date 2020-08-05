Letters for Aug. 5

The lunatics are making our nation’s laws
About 70 years ago a side note in my Psychology 101/102 textbook described how, in the 1800s, the Parisian upper classes would visit the local insane asylums, on weekends, where for a few francs the attendants would allow the Parisians to enjoy watching the ravings and rantings of the lunatics.
While we no longer have insane asylums in this country, we still can “enjoy” watching the ravings and rantings of the lunatics. Almost every week the U.S. House of Representatives holds another “fact-finding-commission” that is claimed to be essential to making our laws and these hearings are widely televised.
Just this past week, the House Judiciary Committee spent several hours questioning and excoriating Attorney General William Barr for sending additional federal marshals to Portland, Oregon, and arguing that rioters hurling firebombs into a federal building there just were exercising their right to peaceful protest.
Generally, Barr was not allowed to answer a question, but was shouted down by the “questioner.”
The problem is that these lunatics make our laws.
PAUL A. BOATRIGHT
College Station
US lags behind others in fighting COVID-19
My daughter and I had to make a trip to Mexico City a few weeks back. We were nervous about COVID, but the trip could not be avoided. Once there, I realized COVID is being taken much more seriously there.
You cannot enter any building without your temperature taken, hands sanitized and we had to wear a mask. Mexico City is two or three times larger in population than Houston but had half the COVID-19 at the time. On return, we were scanned going into the Mexico City airport and again going through the gates.
It was quite a different story in the U.S. An entire plane load of people arriving from Mexico City, with Mexico being in the top three COVID-19 cases/fatalities in the world, disembarked in Houston with no checks, no questions. Everyone just got his or her suitcases, walked through Customs and scattered to the wind.
The next day, we tried to find a testing site that would give us a quick answer to whether we had been exposed. We went to one urgent care that advertised rapid testing only to find out that the results could take three to five days.
What good is a test during a pandemic that you have to wait five days while you could be spewing virus in your own home? Virtually none of the places I checked could guarantee results quickly with the exception of Signature, which we did at the end of the week. Within 20 minutes, we had our negative results. This is especially important for people who are living paycheck to paycheck and cannot or will not just quarantine for 14 days.
Any epidemiologist will tell you to stop a pandemic — containment and adequate testing. Due to the lack of a cohesive federal plan (versus 50 different ones) and total lack of administrative leadership on this issue (at federal and state levels), it is no wonder COVID-19 deaths are again rising in this country. At this rate, COVID will be impacting our lives negatively, our health and our economy for many more months and years.
MARCY HALTERMAN-COX
College Station
