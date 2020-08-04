Letters for Aug. 4

Let’s make it more convenient for thieves to steal our things
Minneapolis political leaders are advising people to comply with the demands of robbers to give up their valuables. Next week the Minneapolis City Council will vote on whether or not to eliminate the city police department.
Perhaps the city could establish collection points at various locations for people to turn in their valuables and where crooks can go to take them. That greatly would reduce the need for criminals to carry guns as they mug their street victims.
Additionally, the council could pass an ordinance making it unlawful for business owners to lock the doors and windows to their establishments — such devices only serve to block freedom of access.
LYLE D STOCKMOE
College Station
Don’t muddy the discussion with irrelevant language
It seems to be the fashion these days for writers on the Opinions page to introduce terms intended to be derogatory as a substitute for a genuine refutation of positions they don’t like.
Several months ago, two writers inappropriately used the term “relativism” to describe certain views on homosexuality they did not like. In a similar way, Cullen Godfrey misapplies the term “nihilism,” defined as holding that “traditional values and beliefs are unfounded and that existence is meaningless and useless.” “One nihilist,” according to Godfrey, said, “Lincoln didn’t liberate nobody.” Does this mean that ending black oppression was not completed by the Emancipation Proclamation? This claim not only has nothing to do with nihilism, but surely is true.
Another claim by “nihilists” is that Christopher Columbus did not discover the New World because it was “never lost.” If the claim was that Native Americans already had been living in the “New World” for a very long time, it, again, obviously is true.
The “nihilists” Godfrey cites appear to believe passionately in important traditional values, such as justice. Further, I see no evidence that they believe that life is meaningless. Quite the contrary, in fact.
The protests going on today raise many issues. As Godfrey rightly points out, if we condemn everyone who believed in slavery or had some other view we now find reprehensible, there would be few “good” people left. But this still does not focus on the real issues.
One question is: Does a statue honor a person for defending slavery or for something else he or she did? This criterion still does not resolve many issues, but the important thing is not to muddy the waters by bringing in bogus, derogatory and irrelevant terms that only are distractions.
ED HARRIS
Bryan