Letters for Aug. 31

Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission should revisit the Midtown Pattern Zoning plan
On Aug. 6, the Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission approved Midtown Pattern Zoning after a hearing that left attending residents dissatisfied.
There were two general complaints: First, scheduling the meeting during this pandemic greatly limited resident participation. Many residents have age and medical preconditions rendering them more susceptible to coronavirus. In fact only three commissioners were present in person, all others teleconferenced, and some admitted concerns for their own health. Social distancing further restricted those residents who braved the public pandemic meeting. Interest was not lacking, as evidenced by the many emails from residents, referenced obliquely by commission Chairman Bobby Gutierrez.
Second, much language describing the Midtown Pattern Overlay District is ambiguous or contradictory, even if a glossary is consulted. Descriptions as presented did not match current facts on the ground: For example, “The pre-approval map for the 3-story Midtown Walk-Up shows a focus to allow these higher density options closer to significant corridors and along edges of neighborhoods.” Williamson Drive is pre-approved for such development despite not being a “significant corridor.”
Is this an error by the planning department or is it premature indication of as yet undisclosed construction by the city?
Rather than rely on assurances that staff and commissioners could decipher the meaning, it would be better to iron out the language so all stakeholders agree on the meaning of the text.
There have been only four meetings for public input. The fifth was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I request that the Bryan City Council send Midtown Pattern Zoning back to P&Z for hearing after the pandemic is over. Better still, council members also should authorize additional meetings for public input after the pandemic.
JOHN MILLER
Bryan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!