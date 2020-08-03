Letters for Aug. 3

One suggestion for a way to conduct safe drive-by voting
I have an idea for drive-by voting.
The registrar of voters sends ballots to every registered voter with the specific choices related to that person’s district. On that ballot is a detachable QR code that has the voter’s information. A special drop box is located at the polling place. A person stationed at the box detaches the code and scans the code, which can tell if the person voted or not prior to the ballot being placed in the box.
The voter’s choices are kept private because related information is detached.
No one must be exposed to anyone outside of the car. Poll workers are protected. If people do not have cars, you can even have ID checks for multiple voters in one vehicle. No one must endure long lines standing in the heat or rain or exposure to other people.
I welcome any critiques.
KAREN PAVLINSKI
College Station