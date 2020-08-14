Letters for Aug. 14

Remembering a College Station announcing legend
This past weekend, College Station schools lost a legend: Coach Bill Patton was a treasured teacher and coach. He was also the longtime voice of Tuesday and Thursday night junior high and sub-varsity football.
His way of entertaining those crowds was unique in every way. The best thing to do is relate some of my favorite Pattonisms. “Go on down to the concession stand, folks, the nachos been nached, the pickles been picked, and the popcorns been popped. Get you a cold sodee water and they even got FREEETO PIE!” When a team found itself with a long way to go for a first down, it would become “2nd and a lot,” or “3rd and Bookoo,” or even “4th and forever.”
When penalty flags flew, he would say that “the field was covered in dirty laundry.” Of course, as a team took the field, it would be “here come da Cubs” or “here come da Tigers.”
My favorite Bill Patton story is back in 1989, I was keeping the clock for junior high football and Bill was announcing. We were playing Giddings (the Buffaloes), and they kicked off to the Cubs. Our kick returner was tackled deep in Cub territory by what seemed like the entire Giddings kickoff team. Here was Coach Patton’s comment: “Oh my goodness, it looks like he done got runt over by a herd of stampedin’ buffalo!” Classic Coach Patton.
We’ll miss you!.
RICK HILL
College Station
Deacon Drive needs help stopping increasing traffic
Near the end of 2019, I started to notice more and more heavy traffic moving up and down Deacon Drive in College Station. By heavy traffic, I mean 18-wheeler trucks: tankers carrying gasoline, large-haul H-E-B and other retail trucks, and construction traffic (carrying dirt, machinery and other supplies).
Google Maps currently shows Deacon Drive to Wellborn Road as the fastest route to reach the Jones Crossing H-E-B when driving from either Hearne or Navasota. Not only does the neighborhood now see multiple 18-wheelers per day, but there is also more passenger vehicle traffic traveling at faster speeds on Deacon Drive.
Deacon Drive was not meant to be a commercial thoroughfare for such a large amount of heavy vehicles on a regular basis. Deacon Drive cuts through an established neighborhood in College Station, and the current traffic issue is not only a nuisance but also causes safety concerns.
The neighborhood has high numbers of pedestrians and bicycle traffic, which only increased during the pandemic as people stay home and in the area more.
Furthermore, Deacon Drive also includes a school zone, and many kids will return to school next week.
How can this be remedied? The neighborhood needs to remain a safe place to live, work, ride and walk.
TOMMY SWIERC
College Station
Editor's note: The city of College Station's thoroughfare plan defines Deacon Drive as a major collector.
