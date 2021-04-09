Letters for April 9

Thanks, Rep. Sessions, for the COST Act

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, for introducing the common-sense COST Act to ensure taxpayers are made aware of how the federal government is spending our money.

Our watchdog group exposed that a U.S. non-profit secretively funneled tax dollars to the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that it violated federal law by not disclosing how much money it shipped to the lab for risky coronavirus manipulation experiments on bats and "humanized mice" that many experts believe may have caused the pandemic.

Rep. Sessions' Cost Openness and Spending Transparency Act would ensure that all federal grant recipients publicly disclose exactly how much taxpayer money they're spending, and would withhold funds from rogue facilities that keep their spending a secret.

Taxpayers have a right to know if their money is funding dangerous animal testing labs overseas, and our 3 million members in Texas and beyond are grateful to Rep. Sessions for leading the charge to ensure we do.

JUSTIN GOODMAN, vice president, Advocacy and Public Policy

White Coat Waste Project

Washington, D.C.

