Letters for April 9

Thanks, Rep. Sessions, for the COST Act
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, for introducing the common-sense COST Act to ensure taxpayers are made aware of how the federal government is spending our money.
Our watchdog group exposed that a U.S. non-profit secretively funneled tax dollars to the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that it violated federal law by not disclosing how much money it shipped to the lab for risky coronavirus manipulation experiments on bats and "humanized mice" that many experts believe may have caused the pandemic.
Rep. Sessions' Cost Openness and Spending Transparency Act would ensure that all federal grant recipients publicly disclose exactly how much taxpayer money they're spending, and would withhold funds from rogue facilities that keep their spending a secret.
Taxpayers have a right to know if their money is funding dangerous animal testing labs overseas, and our 3 million members in Texas and beyond are grateful to Rep. Sessions for leading the charge to ensure we do.
JUSTIN GOODMAN, vice president, Advocacy and Public Policy
White Coat Waste Project
Washington, D.C.
Texas needs to stick with one time
I have asked a number of people if they have gotten their life straight since the time change.
The answer I get is no. This time change we go through twice a year keeps distrupting people's life
And it is not necessary. I still have not gotten my life straight, either.
We need to get the governor and our other Texas elected officials to put Texas in one time zone and leave it there so people's life can stay stable and not have to go through this life change twice a
Year.
JOHN EPSTEIN
Bryan