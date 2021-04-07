Letters for April 7

Tell your representatives you oppose Senate Bill 7

On Thursday, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 7. It deserves our attention, because If this bill becomes law it would almost certainly make it harder for some Texans to vote.

Depending on whom you want to believe, the purpose of this bill is either to: curb voter fraud and increase voter confidence in the integrity of our elections, or suppress participation by voters who historically vote Democratic, thereby protecting Republican control of elected offices.

Here are the major provisions of the bill according to the Houston Chronicle (www.houstonchronicle.com/politics/texas/article/Five-things-to-know-about-voting-restrictions-16070072.php):

• Allows partisan "poll watchers" to video record voters.

• Puts restrictions on polling place locations in large (urban) counties.

• Bans overnight and drive-through voting.

• Prohibits mass mailing of absentee ballot applications.