Letters for April 6

We are lucky to have the Aggies with us in this community
On March 27, we hosted eight students who helped us at our place. We were excited to welcome Aggies back. They were wonderful.
Their selfless service has been appreciated. We are lucky to live in this community.
Thank you, Aggies.
OLGA CATALENA
Bryan
Longtime barber and his family beed the community's help
Lifelong College Station resident Sonny Brown, who has owned Sonny's Barber Shop on Villa Maria Road in Bryan since 2006, suffered a major stroke several weeks ago and was air lifted to Houston, where he has remained. The chances are he'll never be able to work physically again.
His wife, Dotty Ann, has been able to visit him only once and, with the barber shop being closed -- in addition to COVID -- there are serious financial issues. We grew up with Sonny Brown. We've known him all of our life -- he graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1964. He has made such an amazing contribution to our community over the years, never hesitating to reach out and help anyone who needed help.
Sonny has cut thousands of residents' hair over the years and he's always been known for his contagious smile, corny jokes and most of all, his caring about his customers. And now, he needs our help.
Donations can be made via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle or by check mailed to Wells Fargo for the account of Sonny and Dotty Ann Donation Fund, 1801 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX 77845 or to The Sonny Brown Benefit Account at Brazos Star Credit Union, 701 Harvey Road, College Station, TX 77840.
There is also a donation box at Sonny's Barber Shop.
Please keep Sonny and Dotty Ann Brown in your prayers. Thank you so much.
LINDA HARVELL and CAROLYN ALLEN
College Station
Listen to the scientists at the Centers for Disease Control
The paper tells us that 235 persons have died in Brazos County from the COVID-19 virus over the past year. This is close to one tenth of one percent of our residents.
Perhaps it would help to envision a fall football game at Kyle Field with 100,000 fans in their seats. One tenth of one percent is 100. Imagine 100 fans being killed on the road home after the game. The community would be shocked by such a tragedy and serious actions would be ordered to prevent such an event ever happening again.
Of course, spreading the deaths out over a year reduces the shock value, but the same grief is felt for the loved ones, spread over a year or a day.
Let's pay a little more attention to this warlike pandemic. It is not over yet. We need to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wear our masks and keep our distances from one another -- especially indoors -- and get your vaccinations.
GERALD R. NORTH
College Station