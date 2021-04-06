Letters for April 6

We are lucky to have the Aggies with us in this community

On March 27, we hosted eight students who helped us at our place. We were excited to welcome Aggies back. They were wonderful.

Their selfless service has been appreciated. We are lucky to live in this community.

Thank you, Aggies.

OLGA CATALENA

Bryan

Longtime barber and his family beed the community's help

Lifelong College Station resident Sonny Brown, who has owned Sonny's Barber Shop on Villa Maria Road in Bryan since 2006, suffered a major stroke several weeks ago and was air lifted to Houston, where he has remained. The chances are he'll never be able to work physically again.

His wife, Dotty Ann, has been able to visit him only once and, with the barber shop being closed -- in addition to COVID -- there are serious financial issues. We grew up with Sonny Brown. We've known him all of our life -- he graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1964. He has made such an amazing contribution to our community over the years, never hesitating to reach out and help anyone who needed help.