Letters for April 21

Clarifying devastation to the CS Black community
[Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a portion of this letter appeared incorrectly when it ran on Friday. Even though the College Station City Council voted 5-2 on Monday to approve the Residential Occupancy Ordinance, The Eagle is rerunning this letter to clarify the author's intent.]
Most college towns have protections to limit occupancy in some areas. I don't understand why it has taken the absolute devastation of some neighborhoods, including the once predominantly African American neighborhood north of Lincoln Avenue and the McCulloch neighborhood south of the Lincoln Center, as well as the Southside neighborhood with most of our city's historical homes -- none of which will be able to get the overlay, incidentally -- for our city finally to consider giving neighborhoods, many without homeowners associations or organized associations to streamline problems, a potential tool to protect their quality of life.
Meanwhile the real estate agents and students scream that it will be discriminatory. Apparently, they have little problem with the fact lower socioeconomic groups and families for years have been and continue to be forced out of their homes by the inflated land prices and resulting high taxes from having high-occupancy rentals overtake what had been their neighborhoods.
A member of the Planning and Zoning Commission opposed to the Residential Occupancy Ordinance said at a recent meeting: "It's not family station, it's not retirement station, it's College Station."
I beg to differ. Without the myriad of other people who make College Station their permanent home -- professors, custodians and other staff, the police and fire departments, physicians, restaurant owners, teachers who teach the children of everyone who lives and works here, and retirees -- the city would look substantially different, and realistically, be unmaintainable.
COVID-19 taught us that we need to attract businesses and young professionals for our community to thrive. We were once primarily a railroad stop for a major university: "College Station."
We are more than that, now, and should continue to strive to be a destination which is desirable for everyone with some affordable neighborhoods that are family-friendly in our college town.
NAN CROUSE
College Station