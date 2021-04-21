Letters for April 21

Clarifying devastation to the CS Black community

[Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a portion of this letter appeared incorrectly when it ran on Friday. Even though the College Station City Council voted 5-2 on Monday to approve the Residential Occupancy Ordinance, The Eagle is rerunning this letter to clarify the author's intent.]

Most college towns have protections to limit occupancy in some areas. I don't understand why it has taken the absolute devastation of some neighborhoods, including the once predominantly African American neighborhood north of Lincoln Avenue and the McCulloch neighborhood south of the Lincoln Center, as well as the Southside neighborhood with most of our city's historical homes -- none of which will be able to get the overlay, incidentally -- for our city finally to consider giving neighborhoods, many without homeowners associations or organized associations to streamline problems, a potential tool to protect their quality of life.

Meanwhile the real estate agents and students scream that it will be discriminatory. Apparently, they have little problem with the fact lower socioeconomic groups and families for years have been and continue to be forced out of their homes by the inflated land prices and resulting high taxes from having high-occupancy rentals overtake what had been their neighborhoods.