Letters for April 20

Stupid arguments against voting requirements

As I observe outcries about voter suppression, I learn that my civil rights are being violated. The requirements for voting are generally:

• Register in advance.

• Provide identification.

• Don't campaign near the voting line.

• Vote in person on one of several dates, or by mail if necessary.

Horrible, isn't it?

Most state voting rules fill a small pamphlet and are quite liberal, yet they have been rebranded as restrictions. Suppression means not being allowed to roll out of bed onto a community organizer's bus on Election Day and partake of a free buffet in line and then vote while naked, unregistered and without ID.

Lines at the polls are now a latter-day Bataan Death March. The final stretch of the line is a zone where buzzards wait to pick the flesh from the bones of those who perish from thirst. No adult could have the foresight to carry a bottle of water and a pack of peanut butter crackers. Take a swig from the drinking fountain? Don't you know the IQ test went out with the poll tax?