Letters for April 16

CS needs some affordable family friendly neighborhoods
Most college towns have protections to limit occupancy in some areas.
I don't understand why it has taken the absolute devastation of some neighborhoods, including the once predominantly African American neighborhood south of the Lincoln Center as well as the Southside neighborhood with most of our city's historic homes -- none of which will be able to get the overlay, incidentally -- for our city finally to consider giving neighborhoods, many without homeowners associations or organized associations to streamline problems, a potential tool to protect their quality of life.
Meanwhile the real estate agents and students scream that it would be discriminatory. Apparently, they have little problem with the fact lower socioeconomic groups and families for years have been and continue to be forced out of their homes by the inflated land prices and resulting high taxes from having high-occupancy rentals overtake what had been their neighborhoods.
A member of the Planning and Zoning Commission opposed to the ROO said at a recent meeting: "It's not family station, it's not retirement station, it's College Station." I beg to differ. Without the myriad of other people who make College Station their permanent home -- professors, custodians and other staff, the police and fire departments, physicians, restaurant owners, teachers who teach the children of everyone who lives and works here, and retirees -- the city would look substantially different, and realistically, be unmaintainable.
COVID-19 taught us that we need to attract businesses and young professionals for our community to thrive.
We once were primarily a railroad stop for a major university: "College Station." We are more than that, now, and should continue to strive to be a destination which is desirable for everyone with some affordable neighborhoods that are family friendly in our college town.
NAN CROUSE
College Station
Neighborhood integrity but not at the expense of equal justice
College Station's Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) is set for adoption on Monday. The ROO offers public code enforcement to neighborhoods wishing to limit residency to a maximum of two unrelated occupants in a single dwelling.
Proponents advocate the ROO will "protect the family." The flaw, however, is the ROO uses a definition of family created by city council members to mobilize code enforcement against those who don't meet their definition.
Four missionaries living together don't meet this definition of family. Blanche, Rose and Dorothy ("The Golden Girls") also are non-compliant to College Station's ROO. Countless laws, once masked as "protection of the family," now are viewed as clearly unconstitutional and morally reprehensible. The governments and organizations that once defended "separate but equal" opportunities forever have tarnished their reputations.
Another justification for the ROO is a need to crack down on investment properties. Investors make easy villains, but they're essentially a mortgage company for some of us. Why would we want to live in a town where missionaries, able to live in our neighborhoods via landlord/investor help, are less welcome than you or me, assisted by a mortgage company? Why should we enlist the power of government to ensure they can't live next to us, no matter how well they behave as our neighbors?
College Station has ordinances for noise, property maintenance, parking and traffic congestion. These crimes supposedly mandate us to pass the ROO this Monday. Why is it allowable for families to park seven cars next to my house, but Dorothy gets code enforcement called for Blanche and Rose's cars?
Neighborhood integrity is a worthy cause, but never at the expense of equal justice.
Please voice your opposition to the ROO and keep this away from College Station.
KURT FISHER
College Station