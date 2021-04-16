Letters for April 16

CS needs some affordable family friendly neighborhoods

Most college towns have protections to limit occupancy in some areas.

I don't understand why it has taken the absolute devastation of some neighborhoods, including the once predominantly African American neighborhood south of the Lincoln Center as well as the Southside neighborhood with most of our city's historic homes -- none of which will be able to get the overlay, incidentally -- for our city finally to consider giving neighborhoods, many without homeowners associations or organized associations to streamline problems, a potential tool to protect their quality of life.

Meanwhile the real estate agents and students scream that it would be discriminatory. Apparently, they have little problem with the fact lower socioeconomic groups and families for years have been and continue to be forced out of their homes by the inflated land prices and resulting high taxes from having high-occupancy rentals overtake what had been their neighborhoods.