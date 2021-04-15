Letters for April 15

Earl Rudder was a leader, not a follower

It is a testimony to my father, Earl Rudder, to see recent writers from both conservative and liberal perspectives embracing his legacy. I know he would be thrilled to see young men and women from across the country and around the world being introduced to the values rooted in Texas A&M's military heritage and traditions and achieving excellence on and off the field.

I do believe he would be saddened to see diversity being used as a political football in service to activist agendas at the expense of individual merit and the good of the team, as appears to be happening on too many campuses already.

He was a leader not a follower and would expect no less from Texas A&M.

JAMES E. "Bud" RUDDER Jr.

Bryan

Glad to read that Amtrak may return

I was delighted to read in The Eagle that Amtrak might be returning to the Bryan-College Station area after 26 years.

One hundred years ago, you could travel to most places in the U.S. by train and today you can't do that.

Being able to travel by train in the Texas Triangle again would be wonderful.