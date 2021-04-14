Letters for April 14

Is this what we want for our elections in the state of Texas?

Texas House Bill 6, the voting bill under consideration in the House of Representatives, deserves scrutiny by both Democrats and Republicans. This bill intends to allow partisan poll watchers the ability to photograph and record voters and poll workers within the polling station.

One hopes bipartisan opposition to this aspect of the bill can unify Texans against this modern-day, pernicious attempt at intimidation. Allowing recording or photographing of either poll workers or voters is reminiscent of the bullying Irish bosses of the Gilded Age. The ubiquitous cell phone shot will become the modern shillelagh wielded by radical social activists and rabble rousers, hiding under the fig leaf of "partisan poll worker".

Consider poll workers: Would you want your every move recorded at your job?

Consider voters: While not recording your actual vote, do you want a photograph or video of you to live in perpetuity online, haunting your life? For example, consider Nick Sandmann: just google "smirking kid" and his now infamous image pops up.

Please do not assume naively such recordings will be used for nonpartisan protection of the polling station.