Letters for April 14

Is this what we want for our elections in the state of Texas?
Texas House Bill 6, the voting bill under consideration in the House of Representatives, deserves scrutiny by both Democrats and Republicans. This bill intends to allow partisan poll watchers the ability to photograph and record voters and poll workers within the polling station.
One hopes bipartisan opposition to this aspect of the bill can unify Texans against this modern-day, pernicious attempt at intimidation. Allowing recording or photographing of either poll workers or voters is reminiscent of the bullying Irish bosses of the Gilded Age. The ubiquitous cell phone shot will become the modern shillelagh wielded by radical social activists and rabble rousers, hiding under the fig leaf of "partisan poll worker".
Consider poll workers: Would you want your every move recorded at your job?
Consider voters: While not recording your actual vote, do you want a photograph or video of you to live in perpetuity online, haunting your life? For example, consider Nick Sandmann: just google "smirking kid" and his now infamous image pops up.
Please do not assume naively such recordings will be used for nonpartisan protection of the polling station.
At best, this bill is a knee-jerk reaction to unfounded allegations of voter fraud (in other states, not Texas) to create a misguided solidarity among Republican-led states. More likely, the bill represents a defiant posturing by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his cronies in a blatantly obvious pandering to Texans of his pro-Trump tendencies for re-election purposes.
Please, contact your state representative and maintain the privacy of the voting booth and polling station as sacrosanct. Do not allow this Orwellian dystopian bill to elevate a 1984 vision over your right to privacy.
GLORIA QUINN GIESENSCHLAG
Snook
Just wondering how private business can use our parkland
Will the Bryan mayor or a member of the city council please explain to me why a private business is permitted to lease property on public parkland? I question that having a private business in a "super" park adds anything to the supposed reasons for creating this park.
I find it ironic that a business devoted to golf is locating on the former municipal golf course. If this use of public parklands is legal, then shouldn't this business be located at the current municipal golf course?
Just wondering.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan