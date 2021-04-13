Letters for April 13

Setting the record straight on restricted occupancy

Thanks to The Eagle for publishing the two recent columns providing opposing views on the Restricted Occupancy Overlay -- ROO -- being considered by the city of College Station. I am against the ROO and want to take issue with some of the statements by the president of the College Station Association of Neighborhoods -- CSAN.

First, claiming the ROO would "have no immediate effect" on rental housing is a bit of a smokescreen. There would be no restrictions until more than 50% of residents of a neighborhood vote to enact a ROO, which would take a few months, but there would be effects.

Second, it is unhelpful to a reasoned discussion of the ROO to characterize landlords, including my wife and me, as wanting "unimpeded access to the next dollar in gain, even when that comes at the cost of those who live next door." Over the past dozen years, starting with a home for our oldest son while at A&M, we have invested in homes that we rent mostly to students, but not always. There is a family in one of our houses now and last year we sold a different house to the family that was renting it.