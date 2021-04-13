Letters for April 13

Setting the record straight on restricted occupancy
Thanks to The Eagle for publishing the two recent columns providing opposing views on the Restricted Occupancy Overlay -- ROO -- being considered by the city of College Station. I am against the ROO and want to take issue with some of the statements by the president of the College Station Association of Neighborhoods -- CSAN.
First, claiming the ROO would "have no immediate effect" on rental housing is a bit of a smokescreen. There would be no restrictions until more than 50% of residents of a neighborhood vote to enact a ROO, which would take a few months, but there would be effects.
Second, it is unhelpful to a reasoned discussion of the ROO to characterize landlords, including my wife and me, as wanting "unimpeded access to the next dollar in gain, even when that comes at the cost of those who live next door." Over the past dozen years, starting with a home for our oldest son while at A&M, we have invested in homes that we rent mostly to students, but not always. There is a family in one of our houses now and last year we sold a different house to the family that was renting it.
We encourage our student tenants to be good neighbors and we work to keep the houses and yards in good condition. We are just ordinary people who live here (to use CSAN's phrase), hoping to finance our retirement.
Third, as CSAN admits, the ROO is not "about code enforcement issues: noise, trash and parking." It is about keeping students where (some think) they belong. This is a poor approach for a city calling itself "Home to Texas A&M University."
Those big signs may need to be amended to include "Where Texas A&M University Students Can't Have a Home."
DONALD DEERE
College Station
Eagle reporter does a good job covering education
I continue to be impressed with the subject matter and quality of writing of Chelsea Katz. Her stories in The Eagle are welcome exceptions to the steady stream of negative news and "news" which is too often little more than a biased attempt to promote a specific viewpoint.
She reminds us that there are good, kind, hard-working people all around us who otherwise get very little attention in the media. I especially appreciate her stories about the many wonderful students in our public schools and the teachers and staff who serve them.
Stories such as those by Chelsea are what makes a local paper such as The Eagle worthwhile.
Great job, and keep up the good work.
DAVID STASNY
Bryan
Reminded how fortunate we are to live in our community
During the spring of 2021, I've often been reminded how fortunate we are to live in this community.
From medical care workers and volunteers at the Brazos Center COVID vaccine hub to the first responders and law enforcement officers who risked their own safety to protect others in the recent shooting incidents, to the administrators at Jane Long Intermediate School and Iola school district who were proactive in protecting their staff and students-there are many inspirational examples of good people doing good things for good reasons.
MELINDA BOX
Bryan