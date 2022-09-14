Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State

A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:

If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant.

You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear.

Everyone I know in North Carolina has seen the pregame pep-rally video clip from Midnight Yell where the yell leader calls Appalachian State fans deep backwoods, illiterate, hillbillies with only two brain cells who are too stupid to read their own names — with thousands laughing and cheering him on.

It wasn’t even funny, nor original — just mean.

Why? Just why? At an official college event- complete with a sign language interpreter, for crying out loud. Just because your school is large and mine, small.

I think an apology is needed. Or maybe you Aggies are as arrogant as you seem.

MAC LANE

High Point, North Carolina