Wrong to move poll from A&M's MSC

  • 0

I find it stunning and rather ridiculous that there has to be a "push" at our major university to be an early voting location (Eagle,Sept. 21).

Although Commissioner Nancy Berry apologized saying "I think its too late this year," with the amount of voters that would utilize the MSC as an early voting location, the point is it should never be too late for such important consideration.

Exercising basic civic rights is an obligation that need never be a difficult journey to achieve.

RITA PORTALES

Bryan

