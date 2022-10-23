Would work to uplift this community

Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.

That is, until several Facebook posts by Fabi Payton not only caught my attention, but caused me to look deep inside myself, examine my heart, and cleanse my mind and soul. Fabi shared the bond she had formed with Justin, the wonderful friendship which resulted, and how great of a man and selfless servant he is. That led to me reaching out to her in order to get in contact with Justin myself.

Following a warm conversation over the phone, he and I made plans to meet each other in person for a cup of coffee, initially just with the intentions of Justin making his case for my vote.

But you know what happened when we did meet up? The only politics we talked about was in regards to me having been class president in high school. The rest of the time together was spent getting to know one another as neighbors, men and friends.

I now offer my firm support to Justin Lopez as the better candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace, Precinct 4, as he not only is qualified for the position, but is a great man of integrity with the will to lead and serve all, someone who would work to unite and uplift this community with honor, the kind of leadership Brazos County needs and deserves.

SEDRICK GILBERT

Bryan