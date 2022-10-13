Would treat all people with respect

I have had an interest in Bryan city government for many years.

Most people don't realize that the council members and mayor are paid a salary of $10 per month. Why would anyone seek such a job? For some, the motive is prestige and for others the motives are for personal gain for themselves or their close allies. Neither of these motives result in fair and responsible government.

I make no accusations or judgement on the other candidates for mayor of Bryan.

I'm convinced that Mike Southerland is in this race for the right reasons. He is not in this race as part of a group for personal gains or prestige. He does his homework. He truly wants what is best for the residents of Bryan.

I have closely watched city council action for more than 40 years and I can say that I have never witnessed a person better prepared to vote on the issues.

I don't always agree with Mike or anyone else.

I am convinced that Mike would treat each resident with respect and concern. He would never be too busy to work with you to make Bryan an even better place to live.

Consider joining me in voting for Mike Southerland for mayor of Bryan.

LLOYD JOYCE

Bryan