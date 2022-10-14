Would improve relationships

I have known Bob Yancy just under 15 years. I have known some of his former employees and folks in the community who have worked alongside Bob through thick and thin.

His heart and character are consistent with that of a servant first and leader second. Bob Yancy has a unique gift of drawing in naturally diverse groups to accomplish the task at hand time and again.

Bob Yancy is running for the Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council. He comes to your door, encourages your visit to City Hall ready and is willing to listen and advocate on your behalf.

You will not hear a snarky remark from Bob or feel like you are lesser. Bob Yancy is a people person and welcomes you to the table to get things done.

That is why he has been appointed by a governor and congressmen to serve his state and local community over the years.

This is the right time for you to meet Bob if you haven’t and trust he will do the right thing for the city of College Station and it’s constituents.

Bigger than that, I am confident Bob Yancy remains equipped and qualified to provide necessary leadership to improve relationships all throughout our county to truly become one community.

Please vote for Bob Yancy for College Station City Council Place 5.

JEFF MURSKI

Bryan