Would fight for District 2 residents

For too long, many ordinary residents of Bryan have lamented that "city council is gonna do what city council is gonna do."

One example is when the Castle Heights neighborhood petitioned the city to address the persistent and devastating flooding issue. More often than not, their pleas fell on deaf council ears, even from their own city councilmember.

But one person who never ignored their struggle was their former councilmember, Rafael Peña, who always fought for those in the district even when he was no longer on the city council.

When he was on council, Peña worked to get projects beneficial to District 2 in the city's Capital Improvement Plan, including construction of Sadie Thomas Pool, widening and improvement of Old Hearne Road, and lighting and additional parking at Scurry Park.

He supported our police by advocating for body cameras for every officer and our firemen by fighting for four firefighters on every firetruck. In addition, he worked to get a half million dollars added to the Park Department's budget.

Rafael Peña is one of the most dedicated, sincere and compassionate people I know. But what makes him the better candidate this election is that he is not a yes man and would not go along to get along. He would fight for what's right and wouldfight even harder for the hardworking people of District 2, even if that means swimming against the stream of a city council that "is gonna do what it's gonna do."

I am proud to call Rafael a friend and encourage you to let him earn your vote on Election Day.

JOSH WILKINSON

Bryan