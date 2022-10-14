Would devote time to be effective

I am strongly endorsing Bob Yancy for College Station City Council, Place 5. I am a lifelong resident of this community, raised in Bryan and for the past 40 years, I’ve lived in College Station.

Bob and I have been close friends for the past 20 years and I know first-hand he is intelligent, hard working and passionate about serving College Station.

Bob served honorably in the Air Force and then came to College Station to get his degree from Texas A&M University. He worked in the communications department at the city of College Station after graduating. Bob left the city position for a career in the medical equipment business.

He later started his own concept and took it nationally. Bob recently served as board chair for Baylor Scott & White in College Station. He was recently selected by U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions to serve on his Military Academy Selection Committee.

Bob has a long list of achievements, but what makes him stand out as as candidate is his knowledge and willingness to devote the amount of time to be an effective city council member. We need elected officials who will work with the local constituencies to keep College Station the great and growing city that it has become and will continue to be.

Local politics are important, so please join me in voting for Bob Yancy for Place 5 on the College Station City Council.

MIKE HOLMGREEN

College Station