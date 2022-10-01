Would be dedicated to important issues

As residents of College Station, we deserve representation from dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced candidates.

In William Wright we find all of those attributes and more. Wright is a life-long College Station resident, graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M. He worked at Reynolds & Reynolds through college demonstrating great work ethic and dedication to his studies. He continues to be employed there as a production manager.

Wright is well-versed in the issues that impact the residents College Station. He has served on the Citizens Bond Advisory council, Impact Fee Advisory Committee and College Station Historic Preservation Committee before being selected for the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He also has completed the prestigious College Station Citizens Fire Academy and actively volunteers for the College Station Fire Department’s Community Action Response Team.

Dedicated father and husband, Wright represents the future of College Station; bringing a youthful perspective to our city council.

He is dedicated to addressing issues around affordable housing, sustainable growth, neighborhood integrity and the long term fiscal stability of our city.

It is for these reasons the College Station Association of Neighborhoods is pleased to endorse William Wright for College Station City Council, Place 2

DIANA WOOD

College Station