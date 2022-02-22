 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Would apply the law evenly to everyone
I have known Roy Brantley and worked closely with him for a very long time. Roy is the better choice for being our next judge of Brazos County Court at Law No, 2.

Roy knows the law and would apply it evenly and fairly. He would treat all who come before him with respect.

Roy is an accomplished and respected attorney with vast jury trial experience. He would keep the good reputation of this court that Judge Jim Locke worked hard to develop in his many years of distinguished service on the bench.

Roy is not beholden to any faction. He would simply serve the needs of those who are seeking justice.

Join me in voting for Roy Brantley. I can assure you he is your better choice for judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

I can't remember ever writing a letter to the editor endorsing a candidate, but I had to do so this time because voting for Roy is so important.

GAINES WEST

College Station

