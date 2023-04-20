I was unnerved recently to read that one (or more) of our Supreme Court justices had taken — for decades unreported — expensive/free trips to exotic places, provided by a very rich friend. I was under the naive assumption that these scholars of the court who study ethics and law for decades of their lives would have also gleaned along the way an elevated sense of wisdom and common sense.

Well, I am now somewhat abused of that notion: in fact, I would argue that it seems focusing only on ethics and the law for a livelihood over many years may blinker the human mind to the more important values of personal actions — such as common sense and wisdom!

One definition of wisdom is the ability to think so our behavior is reasonable and our decisions sound; and a definition of common sense is to think and act reasonably using insight and practical experience.

Right now I'm pondering if a blinkered study of ethics and law only for a lifetime gives one a myopic/distorted view of not whether things are truly right or wrong, but rather only if the law allows one to get away with things legally or not?

What an ironic turn it would be if the above were true!

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan