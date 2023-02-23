My wife and I saw a movie last week, and the pre-movie promos were almost pure violence — all the violence is covered, of course, with the hero winning by pure carnage in the end, thus covering the violence with a veiled idea of "the good prevailing."

As I watched these violent promos for upcoming attractions, I pondered just how deep this carnage under the guise of the "right winning in the end" becomes ingrained into the brains of young people — do they come to see violence as the quickest and best solution to problems?

With the latest news of shootings on American streets and in our neighborhoods, I'm beginning to wonder about the effect of movie violence on young minds. I'm sure Hollywood puts first what sells, and last the profound effects its movies have on our young people's thinking and perceiving.

I don't believe we should expect the execs who run Hollywood studios/corporations to look out for our kids, or our social and community interests.

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan