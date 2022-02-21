Worked to keep BCS in same district

For more than 40 years, John Raney’s family and my family have been neighbors, good friends, had kids in school together and attended Sunday School and church together. I know him to be a man of integrity.

John and I are both in business. We know what it takes to lock and unlock the doors every day. We know what it takes to hire and fire employees, to purchase goods for resale and to make a payroll. We work to make a profit.

John’s opponent for the Texas House has done none of this. His ads say he moved back to BCS three years ago and is a partner in several corporations. That won’t get him very far trying to write a budget for the state of Texas and not knowing the needs of BCS.

John Raney has served Bryan-College Station in the Texas House for 11 years and has been appointed to the most important committees for our community and for Texas A&M: appropriations and higher education.