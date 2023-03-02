Our metro area currently has a population around 276,000, but it is expected to grow to around 424,000 by 2060. I strongly oppose this magnitude of growth, and plead with everyone who agrees to contact the economic development boards of both city councils and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation board immediately.

I graduated from A&M in 1981, and my father in 1955. We regularly came for football games and more, and I decided to move here from a far too crowded Houston metro area in 2019.

Unfortunately, this is not the College Station I remember and loved at all. Visiting somewhere short-term and living there full time gives a whole different perspective. While there is some good with more restaurant and retail options, the increase in crime and traffic is disheartening.

The Earl Rudder Freeway, Rock Prairie Road, Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue during rush hours are awful.

How in the world will 50% growth be supported with our current road infrastructure? I submit that it cannot possibly support that many more people without some major rework. Yes, adding a few lanes here and there helps some, but it is not a good long-term solution to such high growth.

Planning for another unintuitive diverging diamond interchange is also a terrible idea. I do not fathom which engineers think that type of interchange is a good idea, but this engineer believes the disadvantages outweigh the advantages.

Continued population growth also means increases in taxes, crime, pollution, water shortages and poverty.

Please investigate the wealth of information on the disadvantages of urban growth.

I implore all likeminded individuals to get involved in our cities' and county’s planning efforts to help reign in this ridiculously high projected growth rate.

Growth of wonderful smaller cities is not always a good thing.

JEANNINE BOUBEL SMITH

College Station