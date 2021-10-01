 Skip to main content
Wonder who runs the state of Texas
Wonder who runs the state of Texas

I'm greatly confused! Do Texans run Texas or does ex-President Donald Trump?

I considered the "voter fraud audit" in Arizona an embarrassment to all Americans. It proved not worth the money for the little good it did by finding more votes for President Joe Biden.

And now that Trump has ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to conduct a voter fraud audit in Texas, who is running Texas?

Keeping media obsessive President Trump relevant through outlandish political schemes confuses me. I believe them to be unethical, anti-democracy and only done so he and others can ask donors for an endless supply of monetary donations and not reality-based at all.

Is this the road we Texans want to go down? I do not.

I'm now embarrassed by our governor and His voter fraud audit to pacify ex-President Trump's whims and monetary needs. To now do a voter fraud audit in Texas is very upsetting. 

I thought we had great elections before. Didn't you?

JAMES BROWN

Bryan

