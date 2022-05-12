Women on 'The View' have wrong titles

While I very seldom tune into "The View" on ABC, I just couldn't let this one pass.

One of the ladies (attorney Sunny Hostin) was discussing with another Black lady how she "couldn't imagine" how a "person of color" could possibly be a conservative Republican.

And, here lies the problem with the radical progressives:

They want everyone with a certain shade of skin to fit into a neat little box of group thinkers.

It seems that they are lacking imagination.

Do you notice that three of the five on this program — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Hostin — maybe have the wrong titles? Three very sour and bitter women, indeed!

GARY M. GAITHER

College Station