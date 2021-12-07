 Skip to main content
Wish Biden's worlds could be heard more
Wish Biden's worlds could be heard more

I think Presisdent Joe Biden is doing a great job under most difficult circumstances. 

I've heard him give some outstanding speeches recently. He has an excellent speechwriter who is helping him stand up for out highest and best values.

I loved his Kennedy Center Honors remarks and his previous speech. (Can we ever get copies of some of his speeches? At any site?  Where, how, please?)

Godspeed to President Biden. I pray for his Biden's  good health. He is doing great, both domestically and with foreign policy and people. 

That he is up in age like me (I'm 84) makes his constant demanding good job look even more impressive! 

I wish he could be heard even more loudly.  Could they not give him a special or extra microphone to help his important words be heard better and more forcefully?

I hope he will stand against China and for Taiwan firmly with our partners. 

I love seeing human and civil rights having a place in America's foreign policy, once again. 

Bravo!

The very best to President Biden,

J. ROLAND COLE

College Station   

