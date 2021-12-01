Wise to vaccinate the rest of world

Thank you for the Thanksgiving front-page story, “Vaccinating children could reduce COVID-19 variants.” This is an aspect of vaccination, also of adults, that should have gotten more publicity all along.

Some idiots on the far left have engaged in schadenfreude at the prospect of vaccine resistors failing the “Darwin test” and thinning the ranks of Republican voters. But I always remind them that each new infection gives the virus another opportunity to pass the “Darwin test” and mutate into a variety that thwarts current vaccines.

This is also the reason that “vaccine nationalism” is shortsighted. Yes, we need to see that all Americans have access to a vaccine, and find ways to nudge resistors so they do not endanger themselves and others.

But “vaccine generosity” with the developing world also reaps long-term dividends for Americans. If a more contagious or more resistant strain of the virus develops anywhere in the world, it is bound to find its way here. Does the word “Delta variant” ring a bell?