Willing to make difficult decisions
Willing to make difficult decisions

The person representing the people needs to be honest, reliable and determined to do what’s right. Silas Garrett is that person.

I have known Silas for more than 30 years and he is the kind of person I believe would make a great commissioner.

The job requires someone committed to the people he or she represent and not to political aspirations. Silas has displayed his desire to do exactly that, and is willing to make the difficult decisions that are needed to be the commissioner Precinct 2 deserves.

LANCE and DEVRA DOBBINS

Bryan

