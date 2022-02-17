 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will vote against every GOP incumbent
Will vote against every GOP incumbent

II have registered Republican every year since 1962.To date, I have never seen the party in such disarray, largely due to blind observance of Trumpism.

My plan is to vote against every Republican incumbent, hoping that the replacement can reinstall sanity in the party

ERNEST ELMENDORF

Bryan

