Will undocumented get health care?

Recently, The Eagle ran an article about the devastating high cost of medical care and how it affects a family.

The woman who was profiled had been in an automobile accident and needed extensive medical care. She is now someone who constantly receives bills she can’t pay. She has lost her home and spends her time worrying about her future

This past weekend there was a record number of undocumented people who crossed our border. If one of them gets into an automobile accident will he or she receive care? Of course, because it is the humane thing to do.

Will he or she receive a bill? Just wondering?

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan