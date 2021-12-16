Will third world countries pass us?

Our country is in a big mess right now. We have rampaging viruses, we are divided on the question of abortion, climate change, inflation is on the rise, voting rights are being threatened, Congress is split on too many important issues, and Christmas presents will not arrive on time.

Oh, my!

Will this mess ever end? I guess not. Human nature hasn't really changed over the centuries. Power, prestige and profit still run the show.

Too many people still are looking after their own back instead of looking after others.

Why can't we experience another manifest destiny such as we had in the middle of the 19th century when people worked together to extend our great nation and experience a new awakening?

We only have one life to live so why can't we live it "our way" instead of "my way?"

Have we even reached the point where some of the Third World countries are going to pass us in their civility because we have lost our own? Are we going to have to start over again?

We have to stop wishing for something in the short-term and start hoping for something in the long-term.