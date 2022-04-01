It's a tragedy that Will Smith decided to settle anything with violence and then a feeble apology. His juvenile behavior diminished the other Oscar winners their glory.

This country glorifies violence to the point that any idiot can commit assault without fearing the consequences.

Smith sent a definite message: "I'm rich and popular so it makes me above the law."

If anyone else had done this he or she would have been tossed out by security.

Chris Rock is more of a man than Smith ever will be. Not only did Chris Rock decide not to press assault charges, he has said nothing negative about Smith. That's class

Will Smith should have been arrested and sued.

TAMMY WHEELER

College Station