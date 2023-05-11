In the dark recesses of the minds of some politicians lurk penumbral interpretations of the Founding Fathers' intent for the Second Amendment as it applies today.

When our internal security is organized at all levels of government by civilian-controlled police forces, and our defense from external foes is in the hands of the world’s most professional and powerful army, do we need a militia?

Unregulated militias are not just unnecessary but dangerous, as third-world countries frequently prove. Without any critical thinking, too many lawmakers accept the specious conclusion that anyone over 18, regardless of purpose, has the constitutional right to buy and use rifles of war constrained only by the judgment of the user.

As a result, our country is now terrorized more than once a day by random mass shootings. The trend is getting worse at an accelerating pace. It is in a collision course with the three basic premises of our social compact: life, liberty, happiness.

Our elected representatives should inform us how they intend to answer these questions:

• Is our fundamental right to life being compromised by government inaction?

• How can we enjoy liberty if we are not free to move around from fear of getting shot?

• How is it possible to be serenely happy hearing each day about children, students, bystanders, and even families, perhaps close or known to us, that get horribly murdered?

This situation, if unabated, is as great a challenge to our democracy as is a direct violent insurrection.

Will politicians show unselfish visionary intelligence by endeavoring to preserve our democracy or take the selfish and dim side of moving to authoritarianism and ending our republican life?

RAM GALINDO

Bryan