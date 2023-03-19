Government did more harm than COVID. A letter (Eagle, March 18) said government saved us from COVID and we should readily pay 2% more in income taxes for six or eight years to cover the cost.

What if government did not save us from COVID? What if government taking away our right to work, etc., caused way more harm than good? What if inflation is a hidden tax that we are all paying for and is costing us more than COVID.

What if all U.S. COVID laws were unconstitutional? For those who believe any of that is true, the last thing they would want to do is reward government by giving it more money.

CLYDE GARLAND

Bryan