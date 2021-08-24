Why the fuss over COVID-19?

College Station Dr. Mark Brauer (Eagle, July 29) said he is seeing more young people with COVID-19 and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, virologist and a professor of medicine at Texas A&M in Dallas, has different views. He said that there is no reason for healthy people 50 and younger, as well as those who have recovered from the virus, to get vaccinated. He said that early treatment of people infected by COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, aspirin, and vitamins — a protocol he followed when recovering from the virus — is critical, more important than the vaccine for healthy people.

What baffles him is that we as Americans are listening to one doctor, Anthony Fauci, who has never treated a COVID patient. McCullough said from the beginning of the pandemic we should have had 10 to 12 qualified doctors who are hands-on giving advice.

He said that the news media definitely is inciting fear and manipulating the narrative to mislead the public.

He doesn't understand why the medical professionals are overwhelmingly reluctant to honor their Hippocratic Oath in enabling what really is, in essence, a global genocide.