Why some admire Jesus, not followers

The column by John Hyde (Eagle, Oct. 12) unfortunately illustrates why an ever-growing segment of the American population admire Jesus, but not his followers.

Christ’s number one edict was ‘love one another’ and I see nothing but hate and anger in this diatribe by a professed Christian. Would Jesus approve of statements such as ‘if you don’t want a child, don’t get pregnant’ — which makes sense coming from a man who will never have to deal with this issue.

Or would He approve of graven images of Confederate generals who fought to uphold slavery? Take Germany’s example — they understand the Nazis were a part of their history, but they don’t glorify it any way.

Or would He approve of dumping unsuspecting immigrants (not all of them are criminals, some are actually fleeing for their lives) in parts of a strange land? As Christians, we are commanded to do to them as we would to Him (Matthew 25:40), not vilify them.

And in regards to the “liberal media,” if it were truly liberal driven, his tirade wouldn’t have been printed in The Eagle. If one watches Fox News all day, or MSNBC all day, one would have a world mind set that the other side is creating all the evil in the world and "your" side has nothing to do with it.

The fact that so many people still believe the election was "stolen" or that Trump "values" anything except growing his empire and his ego, actually speaks to lack of liberal media control. Neither Biden nor Trump should run for office again. We need someone new, with fresh ideas on how to help heal the country, not divide it further.

Pray for those that persecute you. (Matthew 5:44)

MARCY HALTERMAN-COX

College Station