As a member of local American Legion Post 159, I have been involved with the post’s student awards program for several years now.

When I was first involved, almost of all the local middle schools participated in the program. We would provide a certificate and medallion to both a male and female student selected by their teachers. We also did this with the high school students.

Over the past few years, the middle schools have advised that they are going in a different direction and organization such as the American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution are no longer invited to be a part of their award programs.

In a community so strongly based on tradition and the military, one could ask why both school districts have moved in this direction? Is patriotism a problem in today’s society?

One can only ask why.

THOMAS MARTY

College Station